Peters: What’s on tap for Senate as Biden presidency begins

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Sen. Gary Peters is ready to get back to work now that a new president and vice president are in office.

Peters, a Democrat from Bloomfield Township, attended Wednesday’s presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., and said he was proud to attend the historic event.

Congratulations, President Biden and Vice President Harris! Now, let’s get to work to tackle the unprecedented challenges before us and Build Back Better. pic.twitter.com/yS5AF27D2o — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) January 20, 2021

Peters’ said his first order of business is homeland security. The newly reelected senator is now chair of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs because Democrats hold the majority in the chamber. He said he’s focused on confirming President Joe Biden’s picks to serve as secretary of homeland security, Alejandro Mayrkas, and secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin.

When asked about reports that Peters would also be appointed to the head of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, his response was that at this moment, his only focus is the Senate Homeland Security chair position.

Peters noted that while Democrats hold the majority in both the House of Representatives and Senate, the margins are close and working in a bipartisan way is going to be important to get things accomplished.

REPUBLICANS FROM WEST MICHIGAN TOUT BIPARTISANSHIP

Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, tweeted Wednesday that he had signed on to a letter with 16 other freshman lawmakers promising to work with the president on a number of issues including more COVID-19 relief, protecting insurance coverage for those with pre-existing medical conditions, modernizing infrastructure and investing in economic revitalization.

Today I joined 16 colleagues in a letter to President Biden expressing willingness to work together on:

-extending COVID relief

-protecting pre-existing conditions

-infrastructure modernization

-economic revitalization

The American people deserve more than reflexive partisanship. pic.twitter.com/EYH4Itey38 — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) January 20, 2021

In his own series of tweets, longtime U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, said “our nation’s leaders must renew their commitment to working together in a bipartisan fashion to address the challenges facing the American people,” specifically the pandemic, and promised to “roll up his sleeves” and work across the aisle on solutions.

Both Peters and Upton were among the 10 Republicans in the House who joined Democrats last week in voting to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, who did not vote to impeach, told News 8 Wednesday that he was encouraged by Biden’s call for bipartisanship in his inauguration speech, but also that he would be waiting to see how that translated into action.

He also said that he was disappointed Trump chose not to attend the inauguration, saying “he should have been there.”