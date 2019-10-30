Peters on Syria: Situation is ‘very chaotic’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Recent developments in Syria, including U.S. troops withdrawing from the area to a successful military mission to take out a top ISIS leader, are drawing a reaction from Capitol Hill.

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters is the ranking member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and a member of the Armed Services Committee.

In both positions, Peters and the rest of the committee members watch developments like the ones in the past few days with great interest.

“Well certainly the military raid against an ISIS leader was successful and I’m pleased it was successful. He was certainly someone who brought a lot of havoc to the region and was incredibly violent in ISIS attacks. He needed to be brought to justice and I think the military raid we saw is further evidence that our intelligence services and special operators are some of the best in the world to be able to carry that out,” he said.

On Wednesday, Peters told News 8 that he had high praise for the military but real concerns about President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria.

“Unfortunately, the situation continues to be very chaotic ever since President Trump decided to pull U.S. soldiers out of northern Syria. A very complex part of the world got a whole lot more complex,” Peters said.

When asked about the impeachment inquiry, Peters said for now he is concentrating on the job at hand, including passing legislation just last week to help protect the nation’s food supply.

If articles of impeachment reach the upper chamber, he says he will consider those as a member of the “jury” that the Senate will become.