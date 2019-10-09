Peters on inquiry: ‘This should be bipartisan’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — All week, News 8 has been gathering reactions from lawmakers representing West Michigan to the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry.

As you would expect, the view of the proceedings breaks almost directly along partisan lines.

Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Peters is no exception, saying the accusations against President Donald Trump are serious. He says he doesn’t understand why his Republican counterparts are not as concerned as him.

“This should be bipartisan. This is a very serious situation if you look at the facts as we know them now from the transcript. We know the President engaged in a direct conversation with the Ukrainian President, ask for a favor to be engaged in the election, digging up dirt on his political opponent. This is something that a President of the United States should never do regardless of what party they are in and yet my Republican colleagues are silent,” he said.

Increasingly it would appear that if a full House vote was held to proceed with the impeachment investigation — something Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will not do — there would be the required 218 votes.

The more difficult calculation is if Democrats can find compelling enough evidence to persuade 20 Republican Senators to convict Trump should articles of impeachment be passed on by the House. That answer could be months away.