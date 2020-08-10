Peters hears from postal workers amid USPS investigation

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Ranking Member Sen. Gary Peters., D-Mich., asks a question of Customs and Border Patrol Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan during a hearing on conditions at the southern border, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, the top Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has launched an investigation into recent changes with the U.S. Postal Service.

All eyes are on the U.S. Postal Service leading up to November’s election as many across the country are expected to vote absentee.

Peters says under President Donald Trump’s new Post Master General appointee Louis DeJoy, there have been unexplained mail delays and mail is piling up due to new overtime restrictions.

On Monday, Peters heard concerns from postal employees and customers during a virtual meeting.

“I’m hearing complaints from constituents across the state. I’m hearing from the men and women who work in our post offices that policies are being put in place that slow down the mail — policies that they’ve never had to follow in the past because they’ve always focused on the number one goal, which was get the mail out every day and deliver it, whatever it takes to get it out,” said Peters.

The House Oversight Committee has called DeJoy to testify at a hearing next month.