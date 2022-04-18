GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The deadline here: For Michigan and most of the country, Monday was the due day to file federal tax returns.

The deadline is normally April 15, but it was later this year because of Emancipation Day.

The Heart of West Michigan United Way said it saw a high demand for services this year. Gustavo Perez, the director of programs and services, says people continued to seek help even on deadline day.

“We filled up appointments pretty quickly and so we still have people that are calling and asking if we have appointments available and we just don’t have any right now,” Perez said.

The organization has been working to keep up with demand despite a drop in volunteers because of the pandemic.

“We generally operate with about 200 volunteers. We’re looking at right around 150 volunteers,” Perez said.

Luis Garcia, a spokesperson for the IRS, said the bureau has also faced pandemic challenges this year.

“Pandemic-related issues and personnel issues are still with us. We do have a backlog unfortunately and there’s far too many people who have not had their previous tax year returns processed, so we ask that those people bear with us,” Garcia said.

Most people will receive their 2021 refunds quickly.

“They’re getting their refunds 21 days or less and if you ask around, it has been a lot faster than 21 days,” Garcia said.

The IRS has processed nearly 10% more returns so far compared with the same period last year.

“Most people do get a refund. In Michigan, it’s 76% are getting money back,” Garcia said. “We want to make sure that they file because if you owe and you don’t file, you’re looking at a big, big problem as compared to owing and not paying and still filing. The most important thing is just file and we’ll work with you on the payment part.”

The filing deadline for city of Grand Rapids income taxes is May 2. The city’s income tax department has so far received about 67,000 returns out of the 150,000 that are expected.

For more information on filing you return or how to access free tax preparation software, visit IRS.gov.