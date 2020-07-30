Oprah Winfrey honors Breonna Taylor on magazine cover

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time, Oprah Winfrey will not be on the cover of her namesake magazine.

Winfrey announced the September issue will pay tribute to Breonna Taylor.

Winfrey revealed the cover on social media Thursday.

Taylor, a Grand Rapids native, was shot eight times by police in Louisville, Kentucky.

Police broke down the door to her apartment while carrying out a no-knock warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13.

One of the three officers involved was fired from his job, but none of them have been charged or arrested.

On the magazine’s website, Oprah explains why she gave up her cover for the first time:

“We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine.”

Oprah released a statement saying, “The issue honors her life and the life of every other black woman whose life has been taken too soon.”

To learn more on how the cover came to life, visit the Oprah Magazine’s website.