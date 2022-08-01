GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to poaching a bald eagle on his property.

The U.S. Attorney for Ohio’s Northern District announced that 79-year-old David Huff has taken a plea deal, pleading guilty to violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

According to court documents, Huff shot and killed the bird on Oct. 7, 2021. Investigators say Huff owns several fields and acres of farmland in Tuscarawas County — about 60 miles south of Akron — and that he routinely inspects the land to look for pests.

According to the Great Lakes Echo, Huff used a scoped rifle and shot an eagle from about 100 feet away, then picked up the bird and threw it into a nearby field. A neighbor reportedly notified the Ohio Department of Natural Resources about the incident. The case was then turned over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

As part of the plea deal, Huff will be banned from hunting for five years and will pay $20,000 in fines. Half of that money will go to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to help fund conservation projects.

A formal sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits anyone from shooting bald or golden eagles without a permit.