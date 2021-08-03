Several injured, including officer following active shooter incident outside Pentagon

FILE – This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Pentagon on Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

ARLINGTON (WDVM) — Arlington Fire and Rescue Department report an active shooter and lockdown Tuesday morning near the entrance of the Pentagon, which left several suffering injuries.

The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

Officials report several injuries. Three people have been transported to area hospitals for further medical attention, officials say. According to officials, one victim was transported by helicopter and the other two by an ambulance.

Authorities say Metro subway trains have been ordered to bypass the Pentagon due to police activity and investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.