Nurse urges regular checks to catch breast cancer early

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, medical professionals are reminding people that catching breast cancer early is key to beating it.

Mary Smania, an assistant professor at the Michigan State University College of Nursing, says screenings and self-exams are critical to detecting a problem early.

She said women should do regular self-exams and know what’s normal for them so they can tell when something is wrong. Annual mammograms should begin at age 40.

Some risk factors for breast cancer include being a woman, family history, hormone replacement therapies and obesity.

Smania said Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as an important reminder to women and men to take care of their health and to encourage conversations about breast cancer, preventative measures and where to turn for help.