GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One big obstacle for breast cancer patients is the cost of treatment. That’s where groups like the Pink Fund step in.

The Pink Fund covers 90-day nonmedical cost-of-living expenses for breast cancer patients so they can focus on healing, raising their families and returning to work. Pink Fund founder Molly MacDonald, a Michigan native, said the group helps between 90 and 100 patients every month.

“When things become financially toxic is when the high deductibles, copays collide with lost income and that really puts patients and their families in the precipice of what is known as the side-effect financial toxicity,” MacDonald told News 8. “When that happens, treatment is impacted as well as survivorship outcomes.”

Those in need of help can apply on the Pink Fund’s website. It is also taking donations.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, about 264,100 women were diagnosed with breast cancer and about 42,300 died of it.