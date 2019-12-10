New way to donate to Ronald McDonald House

Closings & Delays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — McDonald’s announced a new and easier way to donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities with the launch of Round-Up for RMHC. 

The technology introduces giving to the menu by offering customers the opportunity to round-up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar.

The new technology allows customers to Round-Up for RMHC at the digital self-order kiosk and the front counter, all year-round, regardless of what payment method they prefer.

Customers can select the “Round-Up for RMHC” button at checkout on the kiosks or let the cashier at the front counter know they would like to round-up their purchase.

According to McDonald’s, even the smallest of donations can make a difference to families when spending time together in a home-away-from-home: 

  • Ninety-two cents can help allow a parent to read a bedtime story to their sick child;
  • Forty-two cents can help provide 10-minutes for a family to sing together;
  • Twenty-one cents can help ensure five minutes of laughter with the entire family.

It costs an average of $80 a night to house a family. Last year, RMHC provided more than 2.5 million overnight stays in communities, saving families over $930 million in food and lodging costs.

To learn more about Round-Up for RMHC at McDonald’s, click here

