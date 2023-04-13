GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new bill in Congress would make some changes to information recorded in the U.S. Census.

U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Grand Rapids, is introducing a bill that will include people who are getting specialized training for specific skills to be recognized on the U.S. Census.

The bill would add technical training, apprenticeship programs and certification programs to the document. Scholten hopes the change will highlight other higher education achievements, besides two- or four-year college degrees.

“Capturing the education that exists in a community is so important, not only for the respect that it gives to these nontraditional post-secondary and concurrent with secondary training, but also impacts the funding coming into a community,” Scholten said.

She added that when businesses are looking to move into a new place, they look at the education levels of the potential workforce.