GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new Alzheimer’s drug has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Lacanemab, otherwise known as Leqembi, appears to slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s giving more time to patients and their families, according to the FDA.

It’s welcome news for many people who have lost loved ones to the disease, including Jean Barnas, Program Director of the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter.

“Had this drug been around when she was first diagnosed, she’d have more time with my kids or grandkids,” said Jean Barnas.

Marlene McKian lost her mother in 2011 from Dementia.

“She was just my number one, go-to person, and it was really hard for us when she was diagnosed … It would have been, I think, very beneficial to have had anything at that point,” said McKian, who is on the Grand Rapids Walk to End Alzheimer’s committee.

Scientists have been working on a cure for years. Now they say they are closer than ever to more advancements for Alzheimer’s.

“I was actually at the conference in San Francisco in early December where the first results were presented,” said David Morgan, professor of translational neuroscience at Michigan State University. “I can tell you that the mood at that conference was extremely high,” said Morgan.

Until now, medication only treated the symptoms, but doctors say Leqembi treats the underlying cause of the disease.

“What the antibodies do is they bind to this material in your brain that builds up and causes Alzheimer’s, and it’s called amyloid. And when it binds, that essentially instructs the immune system to come in and get rid of this,” said Morgan.

There are side effects including brain bleeds called aria which can be detected with a magnetic resonance imaging test, or MRI.

Morgan, said a gradual ramping up of the medicine can help reduce that.

“When we detect that, what we do is we stopped giving people that drug for a while. And often it can be resumed and the aria does not come back again. We want to be able to arrest the disease progression completely and that may happen after three or four years of this treatment,” said Morgan.

Many people are hopeful that the new drug will have positive impacts.

“I think it’s going to open a lot of doors, hopefully, for other new drugs to kind of start showing up and hopefully this gets us on the right track. I don’t want to get too excited but for like a cure of some sort,” said McKian.

“But what’s going to happen is it will become the standard of care, and then the newer drugs that we’ve been working on — and there’s 100 of them — will be added to that,” said Morgan.

“So any further benefits we get from other medications will be on top of what we’re able to achieve with these antibody drugs against amyloid,” Morgan added.

There are risks to the drug. Some 13% of patients in the clinical trial developed brain bleeding and swelling and three patients died, though it’s unclear what caused the deaths.

Because of the accelerated approval on this drug, it may not be covered for Medicare patients. But the Alzheimer’s Association has made a formal request asking to lower the cost of the drug so it can be accessible to more people.