Nationwide blood shortage at critical level

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The nationwide blood shortage that started during the coronavirus pandemic has not let up. In fact, it’s at a critical level right now.

The American Red Cross has put out an urgent call for donations and is offering incentives to encourage people to donate.

Meghan Lehman, communications director for the Michigan region, says several factors have contributed to the shortage, including a high number of traumas and emergency room visits. Organ transplants and elective surgeries have also had an impact.

All blood types are needed, especially type O.

The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current demand.

Anyone who donates this month will get a $10 Amazon gift card and will automatically be entered into the drawing for free gas for a year. There is also a drawing for a trip to Cedar Point.

Donors can visit redcrossblood.org to find a location and make an appointment to donate.