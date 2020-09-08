National Preparedness Month: How you can be ready

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This year has presented so many challenges, some so sudden they were nearly impossible to prepare for. The events of the year, pandemic and most recently severe weather as well as historic fires out west have highlighted the need to continue the conversation.

With September being National Preparedness Month, now is the perfect time to focus on how to prepare for the worst.

Certainly, a tough question to ask yourself, “what would I do in an emergency situation? Would I be prepared?”

Experts say it’s better to think about the answers to those questions now, then to be put in a tough situation in the heat of the moment.

Grand Rapids Emergency Manager Allison Farole says families can start prepping for emergencies with a simple conversation.

“Really being prepared is a four-step process that all stems from a discussion,” Farole said. “The first step is understanding the hazards that can really impact the city of Grand Rapids and the west Michigan area.”

Severe weather emergencies like flooding, heavy snows and the occasional tornado are most likely to threaten West Michigan. Farole says these situations lend themselves to hunkering down for a period of time potentially without power.

“Know how to protect yourself through situations like those and once you understand what that plan looks like, then taking the time to figure out what your individual family emergency strategy is. Where would we go? How will we communicate? Building this blueprint, discussing it with your family along with an emergency kit are all important.”

Farole says emergency kits should be necessities in your home, car and workplace, something simple enough to store in a backpack.

“Obviously food and water are both very important, make sure you have a gallon of water per person, per day. We suggest having enough supplies on hand to get you through three days,” Farole said. “You want to look for nonperishable foods obviously, but something still healthy.”

Granolas, mixed nuts even tuna fish are all good options to stow away in case of an emergency.

“Something else to think about is communication tools,” Farole said. “Have a battery operated or rechargeable AM/FM radio. Cords necessary to charge your cell phone or laptop and even a powerless landline phone you can use to call 911 even if there’s no power.”

In situations without power, Farole recommends families pack puzzles or board games to entertain themselves over extended periods of time. Also, an address or contact book, if your phone were to die.

“When was the last time you had to memorize a phone number?” Farole said. “It’s a good idea to write those most important numbers down so you can contact and communicate with whomever you need to in case of emergency.”

On top of this, important documents and a list of prescription medications taken by you and your family members is also important.

Finally, duct tape, a lantern, cosmetic items and of course a first aid kit are all good items to have in case of an emergency. Most grocery stores sell preassembled first aid kits that have most everything you would need right in a convenient case.

“It’s great to have an emergency kit ready in your home so you and your family aren’t caught off guard,” Farole said.

Finally, Farole says the fourth step to being prepared for an emergency situation is being trained to help other outside of your immediate family.

“Once you have the first three steps figured out the fourth is seeking training,” Farole said. “How can you be involved and help your community in an emergency situation?”

More information on what else you can put in an emergency kit and how you can seek more training can be found online.