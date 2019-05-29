Mueller: Special counsel probe did not exonerate Trump Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Special counsel Robert Muller speaks at the Department of Justice Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Washington, about the Russia investigation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster ) [ + - ] Video

WASHINGTON (AP/WOOD) — Special counsel Robert Mueller said Wednesday he believed he was constitutionally barred from charging President Donald Trump with a crime but emphasized that his report did not exonerate the president.

The comments at an extraordinary press conference were Mueller's first public statements since his appointment as special counsel two years ago.

"If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so," Mueller said. "We did not however make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime."

The statement came amid demands for Mueller to testify on Capitol Hill about his findings and tension with Attorney General William Barr.

After Mueller's press conference, U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, the first and so far only Republican to call Trump’s actions amid the Russia investigation “impeachable,” tweeted "the ball is in our court, Congress."

The ball is in our court, Congress. https://t.co/idpQo1xItH — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 29, 2019





Amash's chief of staff told 24 Hour News 8 the congressman was not available for interviews Wednesday.