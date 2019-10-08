Moolenaar: ‘It’s important that we take the vote’

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — With the intensity of the impeachment inquiry heating up, News 8 has been tracking federal lawmakers’ reactions as they travel the state this week.

U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, a Republican who represents much of the center part of the Lower Peninsula, including Montcalm, Mecosta and Gratiot counties, was in Greenville Tuesday.

Moolenaar talked to both patients and providers about obstacles to accessing health care and how both are working together to provide the health services they need.

Never far from the conversation is what is happening in Washington D.C.

There are growing indications that Democrats can post the 218 votes necessary to pass articles of impeachment.

When asked where he sees the process is heading, Moolenaar replied: “this process will go forward, I believe they do have the votes on the Democratic side to do impeachment in the House.”

“I think it’s important that we take the vote, move forward. Ultimately, there is a lot of legislation that is resting on us getting something done in Congress,” he said. “There is the trade policy, the new Mexico-Canada trade agreement. The Soo Locks something we have been working very hard and we want to get this work done. The impeachment (inquiry) is really holding up some of the progress on that.”

Unlike Senior Democratic U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, who News 8 spoke to on Monday, Moolenaar doesn’t believe President Donald Trump has broken any laws.

Stabenow said what Trump said in his phone call with the Ukrainian President was “wrong.”