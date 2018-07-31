Mom warns of 'Hot Water Challenge' after son injured

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A 10-year-old Virginia boy talks about his painful recovery after someone poured boiling water on him as part of the "Hot Water Challenge." (WRIC)

***WARNING: A photo contained in this story may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.***

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new viral challenge is leaving children and teenagers around the country with horrific burns.

The so-called "Hot Water Challenge" has already killed a child in Florida and severely burned one Indiana teen. The latest victim is a Virginia boy who spent eight painful days in the hospital.

"I got burned on my stomach, my left leg, my right leg and my arm, my finger," Ashton Taylor told Nexstar sister station WRIC.

The 10-year-old said he'd never heard of the hot water challenge until his excrutiating experience started at a sleepover.

"I was scared at that moment," Ashton recalled. "I didn't know what to do."

Ashton says he woke up screaming when a 9-year-old boy poured boiling water on his chest and legs. He was hospitalized with second-degree burns. A still image from WRIC's report shows the burn injuries to a 10-year-old boy who had boiling water poured on him as part of the "Hot Water Challenge." (WRIC)

"I was screaming and they put me in another bed and I tried to calm down but I couldn't because the pain was just on fire," Ashton explained.

Ashton's mom remembers arriving at the hospital and hearing her son's anguished cries in the hallway.

"I mean, just blisters everywhere," she said. "It's horrifying."

Ashton and his mom hope sharing their nightmare will prevent another family from the same pain.

"I just don't want kids to do it," Ashton's mom said.

Her goal is to alert other parents so they can stop this trend and save other children from going through what her son has suffered.

"Show them a video or this so they will know not to do it because it's really painful," she asked.

Ashton's mom said she doesn't feel any hatred towards the child who hurt her son, but she does think he should have known better.

"It's sad that, like, I know my child would never intentionally hurt somebody and I feel like that's intentional. That's not an accident," she said.

Doctors say it could take a year for Ashton to recover. Meanwhile, friends have started a GoFundMe page to help cover his medical expenses.

The original version of this story was published on wric.com.