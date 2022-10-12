GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man missing out of South Bend, Indiana could be in West Michigan, police say.

An undated photo of Stefan Thurmand. (Courtesy of South Bend Police Department)

The South Bend Police Department has issued a silver alert for 28-year-old Stefan Thurmand. He was last seen on Sept. 22 in South Bend. Officers believe he is in “extreme danger” and may need medical assistance. They say there is a possibility that he could be in West Michigan.

Thurmand is 6’0” and 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes as well as a tattoo on his upper arm of the sun, clouds and mountains. He also has a chest tattoo of a cross, police say.

A silver alert signifies a missing endangered adult, high-risk missing person or a missing person with a mental impairment, according to the state of Indiana.

If you have seen Thurmand or have any information on where he may be, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574.235.9201 or call 911.