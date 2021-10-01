Millions to march Saturday for women’s rights

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Women across the country will hit the pavement and march Saturday. This is in response to a near ban on abortions in Texas, which took place on Sept. 1.

This new law in Texas bans abortions once medical professionals can detect a heartbeat, which is normally around six weeks into a pregnancy. The state’s governor defended the law and said six weeks is enough time to get an abortion if a woman wants one, but millions across the country disagree.

More than 500 women’s marches are taking place Saturday, including one in Kalamazoo. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Bronson Park where multiple speakers will voice their concerns.

Activists say that most women don’t even know that they’re pregnant at six weeks and this new law is dangerous. They hope by coming together, their voices will be heard.

“If the Supreme Court doesn’t pass this and to keep everybody safe, this will be a huge issue going forward for everyone,” said Shardae Chambers, a co-organizer of the Kalamazoo Women’s March.

“It is urgent that women, men, LGBTQIA, people of color, it doesn’t matter what your race is, that you are out there saying how important it is for women to have reproductive freedoms,” said Michelle Zukowski-Serlin, a co-organizer of the Kalamazoo Women’s March.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to convene next week about this issue.

You can find a march near you online.