Michigan Republicans chastise Trump for Twitter rant

President Donald Trump arrives at a Made in America showcase on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — Three congressional Republicans from Michigan are not holding back criticism of President Donald Trump’s tweets labeling a group of Democratic congresswomen as foreign-born trouble makers who should go back to the “broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Rep. Justin Amash, a Trump critic who recently announced he was leaving the Republican Party to become an independent, earlier called Trump’s tweets “racist and disgusting.”

Monday, three more Michigan Republicans joined the ranks of legislators condemning the comments.

“Frankly I’m appalled by the President’s tweets. There’s no excuse. Inflammatory rhetoric from both sides of the aisle that is used to divide us just isn’t right. It’s not helpful. We have too many challenges facing us that we ought to be working on together — immigration, the debt ceiling, the border crisis. The President’s tweets were flat out wrong and uncalled for,” tweeted Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan’s 6th District.

Frankly I’m appalled by the President's tweets. There’s no excuse. Inflammatory rhetoric from both sides of the aisle that is used to divide us just isn’t right. It’s not helpful. We have too many challenges facing us… — Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) July 15, 2019

Rep. Bill Huizenga of Michigan’s 2nd District echoed the sentiment.

“I strongly disagree with what the President said in a series of tweets over the weekend. Every duly elected official needs to lead by example, end the personal character assassination attacks, and focus on finding ways to work together to make America the very best it can be. We are better than this, let’s start showing it,” he stated on Twitter.

Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan’s 10th District directly addressed Trump in his tweet:

“We must be better than comments like these. I share the political frustrations with some members of the other party, but these comments are beneath leaders,” the east side Republican stated.

.@RealDonaldTrump, we must be better than comments like these. I share the political frustrations with some members of the other party, but these comments are beneath leaders. https://t.co/4b8e5hlSZI — Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) July 15, 2019

All three lawmakers urged the President to start focusing on what they see are pressing issues.

Upton mentioned the debt limit, which the government seems poised to exceed earlier than expected. That means members would have to come up with a deal to raise the cap on spending possibly before the August break — which may get complicated because of sniping between Congress and the Trump administration.