GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Benton Harbor woman will spend time in prison for committing fraud with her family members to steal over $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

Roshell Beaty, 46, was sentenced to 10 years and four months in prison, the attorney’s office announced Tuesday in a release. She previously pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to the release.

Beaty, along with multiple family members, stole about $1,037,000 in money that was meant to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic, the attorney’s office said.

Beaty and her family filed unemployment insurance claims in their own names in several states, often where they did not live or work, according to the release. Beaty also filed claims in other people’s names using fake identification documents. Ultimately, they stole about $749,000 of unemployment insurance money from Michigan, Arizona, Illinois, California and Indiana, the attorney’s office said.

The group also stole around $288,000 in loans meant for businesses suffering because of the pandemic, according to the office.

“Federal pandemic dollars were meant to protect people who had fallen on hard times,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a release. “Beaty and her co-defendants deliberately devised a multi-state plan to commit fraud and steal over a million dollars.”

Beaty, the leader of the group, was aided by three of her adult children and two other family members, the attorney’s office said. All five have also been convicted for their roles, according to the release.