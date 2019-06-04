National

Men back bill to let them sue Ohio State for abuse by doctor

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 05:34 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:34 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More men who say they were sexually abused decades ago by an Ohio State team doctor are stepping forward as they advocate for legislation that would give them a legal opportunity to sue the university.

Dozens of alumni already have sued Ohio State, alleging it knew of concerns about Dr. Richard Strauss and didn't do enough to stop him. The university argues the claims are time-barred by law and should be dismissed.

A proposal from Republican Rep. Brett Hillyer would change the law to let affected alumni sue the university.

Former hockey player Roger Beedon says that's important to hold the school accountable.

Beedon praised the legislation at a news conference Tuesday alongside several other Strauss accusers, including some identifying themselves publicly for the first time.

