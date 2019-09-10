Meijer asks customers to not open carry guns in stores

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer is asking customers to not openly carry firearms in its stores.

The supermarket chain made the request in a tweet Monday:

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, so we respectfully request that our customers do not open carry firearms at Meijer. We’ve made this decision because open carry can create an environment that makes our customers and team members feel unsafe.”

The announcement comes after similar moves by Walmart, Kroger, CVS and Walgreens earlier this month.