GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’re just days away from St. Patrick’s Day.

For the past two months, the Muscular Dystrophy Association has been taking part in a nationwide fundraising campaign. ‘MDA Shamrocks’ raises money to empower the lives of children and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases.

Donating is simple: you can purchase a shamrock at participating businesses for either $1 or $5. All the money goes to the MDA.

The shamrocks are available at businesses owned by the company known as ‘Team Schostak.’ Those include restaurants like Applebee’s, Wendy’s, MOD Pizza and Olga’s.

“Team Schostak has been engaged with MDA since 2008. And in the course of that time they’ve raised over $800,000,” said Jeremy Kraut-Ordover, the chief development officer for MDA.

He said there are 162 locations throughout Michigan where you can purchase a shamrock.

“The shamrocks campaign actually started in Michigan years ago,” he said. “It provides much-needed resource to help kids go to summer camp. A lot of the kids that the Muscular Dystrophy Association serves can’t go to conventional summer camps. They’re simply physically not accessible. We give those kids a chance to go to summer camp. We also provide funding for research and patient care. Everything that the Muscular Dystrophy Association does is fueled by the generosity of communities across this country.”

For more information, go to mda.org/shamrocks.