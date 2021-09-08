Man accused of killing W MI woman pleads to 2 PA murders

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of killing a Battle Creek-area woman more than 15 years ago pleaded guilty in a Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, courtroom Wednesday to the murders of two other women.

Harold David Haulman III was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole. He entered the guilty plea to avoid the death penalty.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and you think you see everything then you come along. You are evil. You took the lives of these women for no reason whatsoever. Do you realize what you did? You, sir, bringing them into the woods for no reason, just to kill them,” Luzerne County Judge Michael Vough said to Haulman.

Tianna Phillips.

Toshia Feaster, the sister of one of Haulman’s victims, Tianna Phillips, said during victim impact statements: “You are the perfect definition of a serial killer and scumbag. They were beautiful loving souls who weren’t able to see you for the animal you are.”

Haulman said “there’s nothing I can say” in response to victim and judge statements.

In a confession letter to his wife, Haulman admitted to killing Tianna Phillips, of Berwick, Pennsylvania, on June 13, 2018. Haulman told Luzerne County detectives he picked up Phillips from her friend’s house, drove her to a remote area and bludgeoned her to death. Her family did not know what happened to her until the confession and her remains were never found.

Erica Shultz.

Police say Haulman met 26-year-old Erica Shultz of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, online and killed her in a wooded area in Luzerne County in December 2020.

“Walking her into the woods and hitting her with a mallet-type hammer and stabbing her several times, leaving her where she lay. After, he got rid of all the evidence connecting him to the murder. Everyone involved wanted to find Erica alive,” Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said.

Haulman was charged in July with first-degree murder in the death of Ashley Parlier, who vanished after leaving her Battle Creek-area home in 2005. She was 21 and, her family believes, pregnant.

Parlier’s parents both died in 2020 before charges were issued. Her surviving sister told News 8 she hopes to see Haulman brought to justice.