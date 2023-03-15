GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Investors nationwide are continuing to react to the recent financial problems of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Some are concerned that the issues could lead the federal government to make changes to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. policies.

News 8 spoke to a local financial expert about what the government is likely to do to calm those fears.

“I think what they really want to do is prevent people from panicking and running and taking their money completely out of the banks. That was the biggest problem for Silicon Valley Bank is that the number of large depositors above the FDIC limit removed their money en masse and caused the bank to fail as a result of that,” said Steve Doorn, the director of portfolio management for Legacy Trust Bank. “The federal government is trying to assure depositors that they don’t need to move their deposits, and therefore not cause the cascading effect that we saw with Silicon Valley Bank.”

Doorn said the average person doesn’t have deposits that would be in excess of the FDIC limit. He also said the programs the federal government has put in place to protect banks should calm fears in the market.