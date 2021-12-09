Live updates: Starbucks unionization votes counted today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Votes are being counted at 1 p.m. as three Buffalo-area Starbucks locations seek to unionize in a historic vote Thursday, hoping to become the first of nearly 9,000 company-owned stores in America to do so.

The locations voting to unionize are Elmwood Avenue in the Elmwood Village, Genesee Street in Cheektowaga by the airport, and Camp Road in Hamburg.

The vote was conducted by mail and results were counted Thursday afternoon via Zoom. The National Labor Relations Board mailed ballots to workers at three local stores on Nov. 10 and the ballots needed to be received by Wednesday.

Three other local Starbucks stores — Sheridan Drive and Bailey Avenue in Amherst, Walden Avenue and Anderson Road in Cheektowaga, and a Depew location at Transit and French roads — are taking steps to unionize but have not yet held a vote.

The Starbucks locations seeking unionization are shown in a map below.

The Starbucks locations are the second local coffee chain to seek unionization, following Spot Coffee’s unionization vote in 2019.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates