Watch the court hearing in the video player above.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The five former Memphis Police officers charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Tyre Nichols were arraigned in court Friday morning.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were all terminated by the Memphis Police Department on January 21. They are charged in the death of Nichols, who died three days after he was beaten by officers in a traffic stop that was caught on video.

All entered pleas of not guilty. The next court date is set for May 1, and the judge said the case may take some time.

“This is the beginning of the process,” said Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, after the hearing. “I want each and every one of those police officers to look me in the face. They did not do that today.”

Nichols’ family, along with attorney Ben Crump, addressed the media in a press conference after the hearing.

“It’s important that we move swiftly toward justice, so we don’t want there to be any unnecessary delays in prosecuting this case,” Crump said.

Van Turner, president of the Memphis chapter of the NAACP, called for state lawmakers to pass police reform legislation and withdraw a bill that would weaken independent police oversight boards.