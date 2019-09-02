Listen: Police audio reveals chaos after mass shooting

Warning: some users may find the recordings graphic. Listener discretion is advised.

ODESSA, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Scanner audio from law enforcement reveals the chaos in the moments after a mass shooting as police worked to determine exactly what was happening.

Police are trying to determine why the 36-year-old man began shooting people as he drove, killing seven people and injuring 22 others.

It started Saturday when Texas state troopers tried pulling over his car on I-20 for failing to use a left turn signal. Before the vehicle stopped, the Texas Department of Public Safety says the gunman fired several shots out the rear window of his car, hitting a trooper.

The gunman fired at random as he drove around the Odessa and Midland areas.

Outside an Odessa movie theater, authorities rammed the mail truck the shooter stole from a carrier he killed. The gunman then fired at police, wounding two officers before he was shot and killed.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.