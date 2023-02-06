GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Bob Odenkirk’s new show called “Lucky Hank,” about an underfunded college in the Midwest, is set to air on AMC.

Lilah Fitzgerald plays one of the students at the school. Viewers may recognize Fitzgerald for her work in “Monster High” — she’s currently in rehearsals for the sequel.

Fitzgerald starting her acting career at an early age and encourages parents who have children interested in acting to let them follow their dreams.

In addition to acting, Fitzgerald has also written a YA fantasy novel called “Stars and Swashbucklers.”

