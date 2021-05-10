Lightning sends chunk of Florida highway flying through truck windshield

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Walton County Fire Rescue photo)

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were injured when a lightning strike sent a chunk of pavement flying through a windshield on a Florida highway.

The crash happened on Interstate 10 in Walton County — between Pensacola and Tallahassee — around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

According to Walton County Fire Rescue, lightning hit the highway and caused a chunk of the road to fly through the windshield of a truck. Photos posted to the fire department’s social media pages show a huge hole in the windshield of a black Ford pickup as well as a shattered rear window.

(Walton County Fire Rescue photo)

Fire rescue officials say both people in the truck were taken to a hospital with injuries. They did not say how severe the injuries were.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!