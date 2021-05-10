Lightning sends chunk of Florida highway flying through truck windshield

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were injured when a lightning strike sent a chunk of pavement flying through a windshield on a Florida highway.

The crash happened on Interstate 10 in Walton County — between Pensacola and Tallahassee — around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

According to Walton County Fire Rescue, lightning hit the highway and caused a chunk of the road to fly through the windshield of a truck. Photos posted to the fire department’s social media pages show a huge hole in the windshield of a black Ford pickup as well as a shattered rear window.

(Walton County Fire Rescue photo)

Fire rescue officials say both people in the truck were taken to a hospital with injuries. They did not say how severe the injuries were.