Law-enforcement helicopter crashes in Newport Beach: Police

A helicopter has crashed in Newport Beach Saturday night, and police have confirmed that it is a law-enforcement aircraft that was involved.

The helicopter crashed near West Balboa Boulevard and 18th Street, according to Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman Heather Rangel.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the helicopter to be submerged in water a few yards offshore.

The crash, which occurred at about 6:30 p.m., sent both crew members to trauma centers, one with moderate injuries and the other with serious injuries, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is assisting police with a rescue near Lido Island, according to Sgt. Ryan Anderson of the OCSD.

The Huntington Beach Police Department later confirmed that the helicopter was theirs.

“We can confirm that our police helicopter, HB1, crash landed in the Newport Beach area. Rescue efforts are underway & more information will be released when available,” the department wrote on Twitter.

The HBPD is hosting a press conference at 10 p.m. to provide more information on the crash, the department tweeted.

Earlier Saturday, a helicopter crashed near swimmers in Miami Beach.