Larry King dead at the age of 87

Larry King attends “The Paley Center For Media Presents: A Special Evening With Dionne Warwick: Then Came You” on Aug. 1, 2018 in Beverly Hills. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

UNITED STATES (WOOD) — Legendary talk show host and media personality Larry King passed away Saturday morning at the age of 87.

His death was confirmed over Twitter by his media company, Ora Media. King passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.

Earlier this month, it was reported King had been hospitalized with corona-virus, but the Twitter post did not cite a cause of death.

King has battled a number of health issues over the previous few years. On top of being diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes in 1995 and having survived multiple heart attacks, King was also diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017, after which he underwent a successful surgery to treat the condition.

King enjoyed the better part of his 63-year career in radio and television being known as an unbiased interviewer and host all across America.