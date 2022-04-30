The Los Angeles Police Department pursued a driver in Mid-City for well over an hour Thursday night.

The slow-speed chase stopped and started a few times, and the driver would often get out, begin speaking with police, then return to his vehicle and begin driving again.

The driver seemed to be following the same route over and over, beginning at Venice Boulevard and La Brea Avenue.

At about 12:15 a.m., Sky5 had to return home for fuel, but the driver was continuing to evade police, despite destruction to the car’s tires from spike strips.