Kzoo Co. bank robbery suspect arrested in Kentucky

A surveillance photo of a suspect in an Oshtemo Township bank robbery. Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. (July 13, 2019)

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kentucky arrested a suspect in connection to a string of bank robberies, including one in Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was arrested Wednesday in Florence, Kentucky — a suburb of Cincinnati. The arrest comes after a two-week long investigation and search.

The man is believed to be the suspect who robbed the PNC Bank on W. Main Street in Oshtemo Township Saturday, July 13.

The sheriff’s office said he is also a suspect in bank robberies in Lansing and Ohio as well as faces charges in Boone County, Kentucky.

Authorities did not release his name Thursday morning.