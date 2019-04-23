Kohl's wants more of your Amazon returns

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Amazon logo appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl's wants you to skip the post office and bring your Amazon returns to its stores.

The department store chain says it will accept Amazon returns at all its 1,150 stores starting in July. Kohl's has been testing Amazon returns at 100 stores for nearly two years and sees the service as a way to get people in its doors and potentially buy something while they're there.

Shares of Kohl's Corp. soared 8% after the announcement.

Those with Amazon returns don't need to pack them up. Kohl's says it will box items and ship them out for customers.