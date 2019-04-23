National

Kohl's wants more of your Amazon returns

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 10:26 AM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl's wants you to skip the post office and bring your Amazon returns to its stores.

The department store chain says it will accept Amazon returns at all its 1,150 stores starting in July. Kohl's has been testing Amazon returns at 100 stores for nearly two years and sees the service as a way to get people in its doors and potentially buy something while they're there.

Shares of Kohl's Corp. soared 8% after the announcement.

Those with Amazon returns don't need to pack them up. Kohl's says it will box items and ship them out for customers.

