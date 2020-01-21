Kalamazoo murder suspect arrested in Illinois

MONTGOMERY, Ill. (WOOD) — A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Kalamazoo was arrested in a Chicago suburb, according to reports.

Scott Jones, who was wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Antonio Dewayne Reese-Manley, was arrested in Montgomery, Illinois Tuesday, according to NBC Chicago.

Scott Kenneth Jones’ May 2019 mug shot.

Jones was arrested after an hours-long standoff with authorities in the suburb southwest of Chicago.

Reese-Manley was fatally shot in front of Fox Ridge Apartments in Kalamazoo Sept. 21, 2019. Police have not released any details about what led to the shooting.