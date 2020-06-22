Closings & Delays
Judge: Florida school shooting trial off indefinitely

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Nikolas Cruz AP 021518_481156

Nikolas Cruz appears in court on Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The death penalty trial of the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school is off indefinitely because of restrictions related to the coronavirus.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said Monday in a hearing held remotely that it’s not even clear when the courthouse will reopen to the public. It’s been closed since March 16.

Nikolas Cruz is charged with fatally shooting 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018.

His lawyers say Cruz would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors reject that.

