GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You may know him as the no-nonsense host of the show “Bar Rescue” on Paramount Network.

Jon Taffer has 40 years of experience in the restaurant industry. He travels the country helping failing bars and restaurants turn things around.

Taffer says the pandemic hit the restaurant industry especially hard, but things are starting to turn around. Most of the restaurants in America are family-owned, and Taffer said while the objective of the show is to rescue the bar or restaurant, the real goal is to save the family.

Season nine of Bar Rescue kicks off Sunday on Paramount Network.

