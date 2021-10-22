‘It can save a life’: Drug Take Back Day this Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. People can give their unwanted prescription drugs to authorities, no questions asked.

It is the 21st Drug Take Back Day put on by the Drug Enforcement Administration. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can anonymously get rid of any prescription drugs at a drop-off location.

You can find a drop-off location near you on the DEA’s website. Any solid forms of prescription drugs, including tablets, capsules and patches, will be accepted, the DEA said in a release. Vaping devices and cartridges will also be accepted if any lithium batteries are removed.

Liquids, syringes and illicit drugs will not be accepted.

A record 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States in 2020, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The DEA says 75% of those deaths were connected to opioids.

“The United States is in the midst of an opioid epidemic—drug overdoses are up thirty percent over the last year alone and taking more than 250 lives every day,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a release. “The majority of opioid addictions in America start with prescription pills found in medicine cabinets at home.”

The only safe medications to take are those prescribed by a medical professional and given out by a licensed pharmacist. The DEA says drug traffickers are selling fake prescription pills that could be deadly.

“One thing is clear: prevention starts at home,” Milgram said. “I urge Americans to do their part to prevent prescription pill misuse: simply take your unneeded medications to a local collection site. It’s simple, free, anonymous, and it can save a life.”