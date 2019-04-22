LIVE: Indiana police update murder case of 2 teen hikers
>>App users: Watch the noon news conference live here.
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A spokesman says Indiana State Police will release "very significant information" about the 2017 deaths of two teenage girls who were killed during a hiking trip.
Agency spokesman Sgt. Kim Riley said Monday that no arrest warrants have been issued and no arrests have been made in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. But he says investigators will release new information Monday about the unsolved case.
Riley says State Police Superintendent Doug Carter and a State Police captain will be making statements but won't take questions.
The teenagers' bodies were found in February 2017 in a rugged, wooded area a day after they went hiking near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
Investigators have reviewed thousands of leads looking for a man who forced the teens off the trail, ordering them to go "down the hill." Police also have released a composite sketch from eyewitnesses who believe they saw the man in Delphi.
Previous
New York outbreaks drive up US...
Next
Trump, business organization sue...
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man sentenced in Holland-area break-in, arson
- New York outbreaks drive up US measles count to 626
- LIVE: Indiana police update murder case of 2 teen hikers
- Trump, business organization sue Democratic House chairman