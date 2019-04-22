National

LIVE: Indiana police update murder case of 2 teen hikers

By:

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 10:38 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2019 11:58 AM EDT

LIVE: Indiana police update murder case of 2 teen hikers

>>App users: Watch the noon news conference live here.

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A spokesman says Indiana State Police will release "very significant information" about the 2017 deaths of two teenage girls who were killed during a hiking trip.

Agency spokesman Sgt. Kim Riley said Monday that no arrest warrants have been issued and no arrests have been made in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. But he says investigators will release new information Monday about the unsolved case.

Riley says State Police Superintendent Doug Carter and a State Police captain will be making statements but won't take questions.

The teenagers' bodies were found in February 2017 in a rugged, wooded area a day after they went hiking near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Investigators have reviewed thousands of leads looking for a man who forced the teens off the trail, ordering them to go "down the hill." Police also have released a composite sketch from eyewitnesses who believe they saw the man in Delphi.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Godsmack at Van Andel Arena Photos: Godsmack at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Godsmack at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Blue Tie Ball 2019 Photos: Blue Tie Ball 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Blue Tie Ball 2019

Photo Galleries