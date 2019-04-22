LIVE: Indiana police update murder case of 2 teen hikers Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved LEFT: Liberty German RIGHT: Abigail Williams (Courtesy WISH-TV) [ + - ] Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved This Feb. 13, 2017, photo released by the Indiana State Police shows a man walking along the trail system in Delphi, Ind. Indiana authorities want to talk to the man in connection with the killings of two teenage girls. (Indiana State Police via AP) [ + - ]

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A spokesman says Indiana State Police will release "very significant information" about the 2017 deaths of two teenage girls who were killed during a hiking trip.

Agency spokesman Sgt. Kim Riley said Monday that no arrest warrants have been issued and no arrests have been made in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. But he says investigators will release new information Monday about the unsolved case.

The teenagers' bodies were found in February 2017 in a rugged, wooded area a day after they went hiking near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Investigators have reviewed thousands of leads looking for a man who forced the teens off the trail, ordering them to go "down the hill." Police also have released a composite sketch from eyewitnesses who believe they saw the man in Delphi.