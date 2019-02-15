National

In space, NASA heard astronaut's immune system scream

By:

Posted: Feb 15, 2019 11:53 AM EST

Updated: Feb 15, 2019 11:53 AM EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly a year in space put astronaut Scott Kelly's immune system on high alert and changed the activity of some of his genes compared to his Earth-bound identical twin.

Scientists don't know if the changes were good or bad, but results from a unique NASA twins study are raising new questions for doctors as the space agency aims to send people to Mars.

Tests of the genetic doubles gave scientists a never-before opportunity to track details of human biology, such as how an astronaut's genes turn on and off in space differently than at home.

They announced one puzzling change Friday at a science conference: Kelly's immune system was hyperactivated.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

eightWest
Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium

eightWest
Photo Galleries WOTV
Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019 Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries