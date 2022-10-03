GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new children’s book tackles the topic of the Holocaust, with a goal of teaching kids about the history of the holocaust and antisemitism.

“I Will Protect You,” by author Danica Davidson, tells the story of Auschwitz survivor Eva Kor.

Kor and her sister were among 3,000 twins experimented on by Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. Kor is one of just 160 survivors.

The book is available now in stores and online.

