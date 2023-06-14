LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — I’ve tasted a lot of “new” foods in the course of my tech reporting, but none of them required me to sign a waiver.

“Is this safe to eat?” I asked the CEO of New Culture, a high-tech cheese startup, before I signed.

He assured me it was.

I was at an intimate tasting event being held at the famed Pizzeria Mozza in Hollywood, a place I’ve been many times in the past. But tonight would be different since the cheese on my pizza was made in a lab, not by cows.

“At New Culture, we figured out a way to keep that dairy cheese experience, that magical property of mozzarella like the stretch and the mouthfeel, but without requiring any animals,” New Culture CEO and co-founder Matt Gibson explained.

The cheese is made by a process called precision fermentation. The startup figured out a way to re-create the dairy protein casein, which is typically only found in cows.

“The technology is being able to create a microbe that is really, really good at producing dairy protein,” said Gibson.

Pizzeria Mozza will be among the first places in the world to serve the new cheese on a pizza in 2024.

Famed Chef Nancy Silverton was on hand to discuss the new partnership and why this will be the first time she uses a substitute cheese on her pizzas.

“I’m excited that I can finally stand behind and be proud of a product that’s going to accommodate a variety of dietary choices,” Silverton said.

New Culture cheese looks and feels like the real thing. You can even shred it, which can’t be done with most plant-based cheeses, which use nuts and can taste gritty. It also melts and stretches, plus it’s vegan, lactose and cholesterol free. New Culture says the process to make it is more sustainable than traditional cheesemaking methods.

But the big question is, how does it taste? On the pizzas I tried, the New Culture cheese had roughly the same consistency as mozzarella but was a bit thinner. It didn’t quite taste completely the same, real cheese is saltier.

Still, if you didn’t know, you might not suspect it’s manufactured in a facility and doesn’t have roots on a grassy field.

I also tried the cheese in an eggplant dish and on top of some rice balls. While New Culture is definitely on to something with a cheese that mimics the real thing, the taste and bite isn’t quite there just yet.

When the cheese hits menus in 2024, discerning diners will be the true judge. The cheese is the closest replacement yet for an animal free option.

The big question is still around price. From what I’m told, this high-tech cheese is expensive to produce. New Culture tells me that they aim to be competitive in pricing but won’t have details until closer to launch.