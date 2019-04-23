National

Huizenga, Kildee react to Mueller report

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 05:41 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The response to last week’s release of Robert Mueller’s redacted report into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was quick and predictable.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, said after the release of the report that it was time to move on with the important business of the country. But U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, said the report did not exonerate President Donald Trump.

Both congressmen talked Tuesday to 24 Hour News 8 on what lies ahead. 

Kildee says the report leaves some questioning if more action should be taken, including impeachment.

"Many of us have concluded that this information is really damning and damaging to our democracy. The depiction of the president in this report is one that, if people read it, is really scary," Kildee said. 

But Huizenga suggested pursuing a move like drafting articles of impeachment would be unwise. Huizenga says Democrats have a decision to make on how to move forward. 

"They have an opportunity to overplay their hand here,” Huizenga said. “If history bears out, they typically will."

Huizenga and Kildee disagree about the implication of Mueller’s report and what action should be taken next. But they both agree on one point.

The political reality is that getting enough votes to remove the president in the U.S. Senate are slim. However, talk about the report, the president and future investigations will continue no matter what route House Democrats decide to pursue.  
 

