GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A congressman from West Michigan has put forth a bill that would prevent federal agencies from banning gas stoves.

“(A ban) would be a very bad idea for places like Michigan,” U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, told News 8 Thursday.

H.R. 263, which he introduced Tuesday, would prohibit any rule or guidance that bans gas stoves.

“It’s pretty short and sweet and to the point,” Huizenga said of his bill.

Bloomberg News reported earlier this week that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission was mulling such a ban, citing concerns about indoor pollution and links to childhood asthma. About 35% of U.S. households have a gas stove.

“I was like, ‘How in the world do they think that this a good idea?’ I’m baffled by that,” Huizenga said.

Referencing his background is in real estate and construction, Huizenga said the use of natural gas and propane is particularly popular in Michigan, which he said has limited production and distribution of electricity.

“Natural gas and propane is a very, very important part of how we function in our own homes,” Huizenga said. “It seemed logical to me — and sad — that we were going to have to put some parameters on this and put some bumper guards on this for the bureaucrats in Washington to make sure that they weren’t just moving ahead, arbitrarily making these rules on their own.”

He said a few bills on the topic have already been introduced in both the House and Senate.