Huizenga: Inquiry will put big issues on hold

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat Dinner in Baltimore. New York City prosecutors have subpoenaed President Donald Trump’s tax returns, a person familiar with the matter said Monday, Sept. 16. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The reaction to the impeachment inquiry from Michigan’s congressional delegation has been largely predictable.

Democrats say the allegations against President Donald Trump are serious, while most Republicans say they are political.

U.S. Rep, Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, has problems with the inquiry on several levels.

He says he worries, like the case of the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, that the major issues that need to be dealt with in Washington will take a back seat to the impeachment process.

“Those larger issues that need to be tackled today now that we have this foreign policy side, that certainly is one of them. We have immigration, health care and USMCA. That is really problematic as we are trying to move forward in a policy footing when I think the dominate issue — whether it’s on talk radio, cable news channels or in and among the offices — is going to be impeachment,” Huizenga said.

Huizenga also says unlike other modern-day impeachment processes involving Presidents Richard Nixon and Clinton, no formal vote has been taken to proceed, something Democrats point out is not required to carry out an investigation.

Earlier in the week, Democratic Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters condemned Trump, calling his phone call to the Ukrainian President wrong and something that no President should do regardless of party.

U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R- Midland, conceded Democrats have the votes to proceed, though there is no indication any such vote will be taken. He says he doesn’t believe Trump has broken any laws.