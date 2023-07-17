GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was announced that Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, would be co-chair of a bipartisan group looking at curbing federal government spending.

The Bipartisan Fiscal Forum set three areas to focus on, including finding bipartisan solutions for achieving a sustainable budget. Among other things, members will look at the debt that has nearly doubled in 10 years.

In Kalamazoo Monday, Huizenga told News 8 that debt is one reason why the group may be successful at reaching solutions when previous efforts have failed.

“…Over $32 trillion in debt, which is bringing us to a situation now where interest on that debt is rivaling the entire tab for funding the Department of Defense, for example, or all of our domestic programs,” he said.

Huizenga also said that the solution to the country’s debt problem has to be more than just making an interest payment. He said a long-term solution needs to be found.