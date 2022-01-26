Hudsonville and Little Debbie create new ice cream flavors

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hudsonville and Little Debbie team up to create seven new flavors. (Jan. 26, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan ice cream brand is teaming up with Little Debbie to create seven new snack-cake inspired flavors.

You’ll be able to find Hudsonville’s new dessert creations in Walmart stores across the country starting February 1. Flavors will include:

  • Oatmeal Creme Pies: Vanilla ice cream with oatmeal cookie pieces and molasses flavor
  • Cosmic Brownies: Brownie batter ice cream with brownie chunks and rainbow chocolate chips
  • Zebra Cakes: White cake flavored ice cream with yellow cake chunks and a fudge swirl
  • Honey Buns: Honey Bun flavored ice cream, cinnamon swirl and Honey Bun pieces
  • Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: White cake ice cream, strawberry swirl and yellow cake pieces
  • Swiss Rolls: Chocolate cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a whipped cream swirl
  • Nutty Bars: Peanut butter flavored ice cream with a fudge swirl and waffle cone pieces

They will be sold as pints for $2.50 each. The new flavors come after Hudsonville and Little Debbie’s co-creation of a Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream last November.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!