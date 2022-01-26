Hudsonville and Little Debbie create new ice cream flavors

Hudsonville and Little Debbie team up to create seven new flavors. (Jan. 26, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan ice cream brand is teaming up with Little Debbie to create seven new snack-cake inspired flavors.

You’ll be able to find Hudsonville’s new dessert creations in Walmart stores across the country starting February 1. Flavors will include:

Oatmeal Creme Pies : Vanilla ice cream with oatmeal cookie pieces and molasses flavor

: Vanilla ice cream with oatmeal cookie pieces and molasses flavor Cosmic Brownies : Brownie batter ice cream with brownie chunks and rainbow chocolate chips

: Brownie batter ice cream with brownie chunks and rainbow chocolate chips Zebra Cakes : White cake flavored ice cream with yellow cake chunks and a fudge swirl

: White cake flavored ice cream with yellow cake chunks and a fudge swirl Honey Buns : Honey Bun flavored ice cream, cinnamon swirl and Honey Bun pieces

: Honey Bun flavored ice cream, cinnamon swirl and Honey Bun pieces Strawberry Shortcake Rolls : White cake ice cream, strawberry swirl and yellow cake pieces

: White cake ice cream, strawberry swirl and yellow cake pieces Swiss Rolls : Chocolate cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a whipped cream swirl

: Chocolate cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a whipped cream swirl Nutty Bars: Peanut butter flavored ice cream with a fudge swirl and waffle cone pieces

They will be sold as pints for $2.50 each. The new flavors come after Hudsonville and Little Debbie’s co-creation of a Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream last November.